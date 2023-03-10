Oakland

Man Crushed to Death While Trying to Steal Catalytic Converter in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man in Oakland was crushed to death while trying to steal a catalytic converter, police said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m., just blocks north of Lake Merritt.

Police said it appears the car fell on top of the man while he was trying to cut off the catalytic converter underneath. 

Officers found him unresponsive and pinned to the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

