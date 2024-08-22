Oakland community demands changes to dangerous streets after recent deadly crashes

Community members in Oakland are demanding immediate changes to "traffic violence" and dangerous intersections in the city after recent fatal crashes.

Family, friends and community members continue to mourn the deaths of a teenager and a veteran who were killed this month in separate crashes.

The deadly crashes are bringing into sharp focus how dangerous intersections and streets can be, and it is compelling a community to protest Thursday with a clear message: Change needs to happen now.

The protest comes as the community mourns the loss of a 17-year-old girl killed by a suspected hit-and-run driver who was drunk, according to authorities. Surveillance video shows the moments leading up to the crash Monday on International Boulevard, near 72nd Avenue.

The video shows the teen and her mom crossing the street in a crosswalk. The girl died at the scene, and paramedics rushed her mom to the hospital, where she was in stable condition.

Protest organizers said they also will commemorate the life of 69-year-old Steve Bloom, who was reportedly struck and killed while riding his bike on Broadway and 27th Street just weeks ago.

At least 19 people have been killed in traffic crashes on Oakland streets this year, according to data cited by organizers. At least 33 people died last year in traffic crashes.

The suspect in the death of the teen pedestrian was expected in court Thursday. Police said he took off and was involved in a second crash about a mile away, where he was arrested.

Thursday's protest was slated for 5:30 p.m. at 27th Street and Broadway in Oakland.