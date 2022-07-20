Calls for Safety in Oakland's Chinatown, Little Saigon Heighten After Fatal Shooting

What was meant to be a celebration in Chinatown, with city leaders and Oakland police touring businesses, took a different tone of increased calls for safety and action Wednesday.

“Enough of this violence, it has no place in our community, it has no place in Oakland,” said Nikki Bas, Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council president.

As community members marched through the streets, OPD’s new commander for the neighborhood met with business owners with a promise to bring in more resources so shops aren’t afraid to open their doors -- a message coming from the top of the department.

“While arresting people is important, prevention is even more important,” said Chief LeRonne Armstrong. “We don’t want more people to be victimized. We have to be out, we have be present and we have to prevent these crimes from happening.”

That vow comes as police look for the two people on the run after shooting and killing Patrick Fung Sunday outside his home in Little Saigon.

Police found their car —but are still looking for the killers.

“I can not accept the reality,” said his girlfriend Judy Ou. “Still hoping he will come home.”

Ou said she is now living everyday in fear.

“He was a hard worker, cares about his family, doesn’t even go out to party, work and home,” she said.

Business owners like Carol Liao are feeling captive by crime are hoping more resources come soon.

“We need to face the problem because before our Chinatown, a lot of people would come to shopping but, everyone is scared, we don’t open before 4 p.m.,” said Liao.

Now there’s a call for justice to prevent others from feeling Ou’s pain.

“Catch the guy and please if you catch him, don’t let him out,’ she said.