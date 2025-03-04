I-880 in Oakland shut down briefly as CHP investigates possible freeway shooting

Southbound Interstate 880 at Broadway in Oakland was shut down briefly Tuesday morning while police investigated a possible freeway shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol.
All lanes were blocked at around 10:30 a.m. as officers were seen walking the freeway in search of evidence.
There freeway reopened at about 10:55 a.m., the CHP said.
No further details were immediately available.
