Oakland

I-880 in Oakland shut down briefly as CHP investigates possible freeway shooting

By Stephen Ellison

Southbound Interstate 880 at Broadway in Oakland was shut down briefly Tuesday morning while police investigated a possible freeway shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes were blocked at around 10:30 a.m. as officers were seen walking the freeway in search of evidence.

There freeway reopened at about 10:55 a.m., the CHP said.

No further details were immediately available.

