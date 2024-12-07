Oakland city leaders to discuss budget report to balance $129M deficit

Oakland city leaders will meet on Monday to discuss a report outlining the framework for balancing a $129 million deficit.

The 18-page report said the fix has two phases. The first would require immediate action to cut more than $110 million.

"They worked very hard for probably the last few weeks on coming to these reductions, carryforwards, and looking at how we can use different funds to make sure that we end the year at a zero balance," said Kevin Jenkins, an Oakland councilmember.

The first phase would include contract reductions using excess funds from the emergency reserve and receiving council approval to dip into the city's insurance fund.

The plan also calls for lifting restrictions on several accounts to free up millions in additional funds.

Jenkins, who is on the budget committee, said the committee worked hard with the administrator's office on the reduction plan.

"There's a lot of administrative actions that can be taken. What council has to approve is a declaration that we can use these special funds to backfill our budget," he said.

The first phase also calls for eliminating two police academies, reducing police overtime, and eliminating select Oakland Police Department special units. Those cuts should save the city $25 million.

However, the police union said it believed it would put residents at risk.

"I got to cancel the next two academies that are coming up," said Timothy Dolan, vice president of the Oakland Police Officers Association. "Attrition-wise, we are losing 4-5 officers a month, so you can do the math on how long that is going to take for staffing to be back even further now. In a year from now it is going to be very difficult to police the city."

Two fire stations would also be browned out at the start of 2025.

"There's no cuts that are going to be perfect," Jenkins said. "And anytime we are browning out fire stations, it's going to be a challenge, right? I have confidence in our firefighters and our fire chief that we will minimize the impact, especially with it being the rainy season."

In phase two, the city will work with department heads to eliminate 91 positions. Starting in January 2025, those cuts would come through layoffs or reassignments.

The fire department could also see as many as four more stations browned out.

"The whole situation is incredibly frustrating," said Seth Olyer, vice president of the IAFF Local 55. "And so I think there's a number of steps that can be taken before a potential of seven firehouses are closed, which is, I don't even know what a word would be. That's beyond draconian."

The council will meet on Monday to discuss the proposal.