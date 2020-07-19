Oakland Community Market to Close After Worker Tests Positive

The Community Foods Market on San Pablo Avenue in West Oakland will close starting Monday morning, for at least 72 hours, after a store employee tested positive Sunday for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the market's CEO said.

"We have reason to believe that other employees may have been exposed to the virus," Brahm Ahmadi, Community Foods' CEO and store manager, said in a statement posted bust before 6 p.m. Sunday on the store's Facebook page. "We are taking this proactive step out of concern for the health and safety of our staff and customers. The health and safety of our staff, customers, and community is our highest priority."

Ahmadi said that during the closure - initiated by the market - managers will do a full review of safety protocols, and consult with Alameda County public health officials for recommendations on next steps. The store will be deep-cleaned and sanitized.

"We will determine which additional steps, if any, are necessary to create the safest shopping experience possible," Ahmadi said. An update to the public should be released by 6y p.m. Wednesday, he added, as to next steps and a possible re-opening date.

The Community Foods Market, originally known as People's Community Market, opened in 2010. It is affiliated with the national IGA (Independent Grocers Alliance) group of independent grocery stores.