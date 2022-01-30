Oakland

Oakland Community Members Plan School Closure Protests

The protests are expected to take place Tuesday and Thursday

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Community members said Sunday that they plan to hold car caravan protests on Tuesday and Thursday to let Oakland Unified School District board members know they oppose the closure of as many as 10 schools.

Oakland Not for Sale (ONFS), Parent Voices Oakland, Action 2020, and others will caravan from 5 to 7 p.m. to target specific board members.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

A board hearing and discussion of the matter is set for 6 p.m. Monday.

Schools and COVID Jan 22

Oakland Teachers May Soon Go on Strike Demanding COVID Safety

Oakland Jan 29

Proof of Vaccination Requirement Starting Tuesday for Many Indoor Businesses

According to the district, school mergers or closures are needed due to declining enrollment, particularly in its elementary schools. Because public schools are funded based on enrollment, this has led to what's expected to be a $19.4 million deficit over the next two years. The district says 35 percent of its schools are enrolled at "below sustainable" levels.

Declining enrollments, the district says, are caused by factors including lower birth rates, pandemic-related moves out of the district and a lack of affordable housing.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oaklandoakland schools
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us