Oakland Community Members Plan School Closure Protests

Community members said Sunday that they plan to hold car caravan protests on Tuesday and Thursday to let Oakland Unified School District board members know they oppose the closure of as many as 10 schools.

Oakland Not for Sale (ONFS), Parent Voices Oakland, Action 2020, and others will caravan from 5 to 7 p.m. to target specific board members.

A board hearing and discussion of the matter is set for 6 p.m. Monday.

According to the district, school mergers or closures are needed due to declining enrollment, particularly in its elementary schools. Because public schools are funded based on enrollment, this has led to what's expected to be a $19.4 million deficit over the next two years. The district says 35 percent of its schools are enrolled at "below sustainable" levels.

Declining enrollments, the district says, are caused by factors including lower birth rates, pandemic-related moves out of the district and a lack of affordable housing.