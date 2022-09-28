‘We Check the Pulse of Our Community:' Oakland Comes Together to Show Support Following School Shooting

The Oakland community is once again reeling from gun violence after six people were shot at a school in the city's Eastmond Hills neighborhood.

Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.

Pastor Phyllis Scott said her and other community leaders are letting people know they are available should they need any type of support.

"We're here and anything that they may need from resources to prayer, to be able to just share what they're feeling," she said. "We check the pulse of our community and if they're fine, we don't say anything. Is the ministry of just being there."

Cheryl Hurd has more on the video above.