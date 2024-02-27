Oakland community group urges county action on future of Coliseum

As the A's seem destined to move out of Oakland, community activists are demanding Alameda County take action on the future of the Coliseum.

The Oakland United Coalition, a group of community, labor and faith organizations, are urging the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to "adopt a firm stance" on what should happen to the Coliseum site after the A’s leave.

