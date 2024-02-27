Oakland

Oakland community group urges county action on future of Coliseum

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the A's seem destined to move out of Oakland, community activists are demanding Alameda County take action on the future of the Coliseum.

The Oakland United Coalition, a group of community, labor and faith organizations, are urging the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to "adopt a firm stance" on what should happen to the Coliseum site after the A’s leave.

Bob Redell has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us