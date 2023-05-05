Oakland Plays Host to International Dance Competition Regional

Sixteen dancers will vie Friday evening in front of Oakland City Hall for the regional title to the Red Bull "Dance Your Style" international all-styles dance competition.

The gathering starts at 6 p.m. and the competition starts at 7 p.m. in Frank Ogawa Plaza. The competition is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased on the event website.

The competitors are coming from the Bay Area and beyond and will be judged by the crowd. Competitors must dance to music selected randomly by the disc jockey at the event.

The winner of the event will go on to the national competition May 20, in Chicago. National champions and second-place finishers from more than 30 countries will then advance and travel to Frankfurt, Germany, for the world final Nov. 4.