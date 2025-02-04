People rally in Oakland in protest of Trump's immigration actions

Immigrants, their families, and allies all joined together to stand in solidarity Monday protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration actions.

It was a day called a “Day Without Immigrants” and the goal was to show just how critical immigrants are to communities nationwide.

“Everything is influenced by immigrants, the country was built on immigrants, if there wasn’t an immigrant community, this country would be so different,” said Paula of Oakland.

Since President Trump started ordering the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, Paula says she is worried for her husband who doesn’t have the same protections as herself and kids.

“Everyday he walks out the door and you don’t know if he is going to come back,” she said. “You just don't know. That’s just the reality of our situation and it could happen anywhere.”

Activists from the group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) led a march down International and 35th Avenue in Oakland protesting the nationwide deportations.

“If you live here, if you work here, if you go to school here and you contribute to this society economically or culturally that makes you a citizen and you should have the rights that come with being a citizen,” said Jose Lagos of BAMN.

Several businesses in the Fruitvale area, which is also home to many immigrants, shut their doors in protest. Some students and teachers skipped school to join the action.

“Children deserve more and we are prioritizing education over deportation for our children,” said April Oledean, a teacher at Ascend.

Martha, a first generation American Latina, worries she will be directly impacted by the president’s attempt to block birthright citizenship.

“It’s sad that we are in such a far time and that we are going backwards instead of forwards and it really affects me personally and it affects my family,” she said.

Whether documented or undocumented, those protesting were asking not only for protection for immigrants but a change in the system to create an easier pathway to citizenship for the many living in fear.

“That's what we are asking. For there to be systems that protect families that are doing the right thing, that are living and breathing just like any American families,” said Paula.

“We are here, we are proud, we are loud. We are not going anywhere,” said Martha. “They are trying to bury us but we are seeds again. We are going to rise and we are going to keep moving forward.”

