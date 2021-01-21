Oakland Deadly Crime in 2021 Already Records 11 Homicides

Deadly violence is continuing unabated in Oakland in the new year, with 11 homicides reported already in 2021 in the city, police said Thursday.

Just in the last seven days seven people have been killed. Only one person had been killed by the same date in 2020.

Police are asking the public to help them curb the violence, which rose last year to a level not seen since 2012. Police are also asking potential perpetrators "to put the guns down and end the violence."

Police continue to send resources to places in the city most affected by violence and trauma in an effort to curb it, they said.

The Police Department's Ceasefire Team is meeting with Mayor Libby Schaaf, community partners and the Oakland Department of Violence Prevention to see what more can be done.

Police have said the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented them from activities they have used in the past to deter the bloodshed.

Anyone with information about a homicide can call the Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821. Oakland police and Crime Stoppers are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in any of the homicides this year.

The Police Department's tip line is at (510) 238-7950.