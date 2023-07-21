Oakland police investigate double shooting

Police are investigating a double shooting on 38th Avenue in Oakland Friday.

Officers said they were patrolling the area around 7:30 p.m. when they were flagged down by someone who had been shot.

About a block away, they found a second person, described as a minor, who had also been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, their conditions are unknown.

Police have not released information about any suspects or arrests.