Oakland

Oakland police investigate double shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a double shooting on 38th Avenue in Oakland Friday.

Officers said they were patrolling the area around 7:30 p.m. when they were flagged down by someone who had been shot.

About a block away, they found a second person, described as a minor, who had also been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, their conditions are unknown.

Police have not released information about any suspects or arrests.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
