Family Mourns Innocent Driver Killed in Oakland Police Chase

A family in Oakland is devastated after one of its members was killed Monday morning in a car crash caused by a man fleeing from authorities.

For Arely Guarneros, recalling the good times with her uncle, Agustin Coyotl, now brings a great deal of sadness,

“He would always be there waiting for me,” she said. “Now he’s not here.”

According to Oakland police, when officers tracked down a hit-and-run suspect Monday morning, he hopped in his car and sped off.

Police chased him, until the suspect crashed into Coyotl’s pickup truck on San Leandro street in Oakland.

Coyotl died at the scene and the suspect was arrested.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong addressed the tragic end to their chase during a press briefing Monday.

“It’s unfortunate,” said the police chief. “My heart goes out to the family, the person who lost his life. Again, a senseless crime that could have been avoided.”

Oakland police authorized the chase and it’s now under investigation by the department.

The officers involved in the chase have been placed on administrative leave.

As for the victim’s family, they’re trying their best to cope with this unexpected loss.

“We’ll always keep him in our hearts, minds, memories,” said Guarneros.