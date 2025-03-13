Oakland

Oakland educators rally as some face layoffs amid budget cuts

By Emma Goss | NBC Bay Area

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland educators rallied on Wednesday, hoping to save their jobs as the board of education faces budget cuts.

At La Escueltia Elementary School, teachers and students addressed the Oakladn Unified Board of Education, pleading to reconsider the programs and roles it decides to cut. In an effort to balance the budget, the board will issue nearly 100 layoffs, including teachers and central office staff.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"My position is on the chopping block. It's one of the cuts that they're making," said Sara Holderfield, a substitute teacher in place at Chabot Elementary. "We're hoping they are going to pass an alternative budget tonight."

Holderfield jumps in to teach at a moment's notice to help keep instruction flowing.

The Oakland Education Association, the union representing educators, offered alternative cuts to the superintendent and board. The union said the district could hire fewer contractors, which often cost more than an in-house employee, to save positions like school psychologist and support staff.

"Tonight is about saying no," said Myisha Jones, an OUSD parent and preschool teacher. "Make a decision that doesn't cut the support we need."

On Wednesday, the Trump Administration began dismantling the U.S. Department of Education, slashing its workforce in half.

Local

Investigation 2 hours ago

Cal OES, contractor failed to thoroughly test Next Gen 911 network before deploying to handle real calls: sources say

bay area weather 3 hours ago

South Bay hit hardest by power outages amid storm

Oakland teachers said they worry about what those jobs and further cost-cutting could mean for them.

"It concerns me that we have, unfortunately, such irresponsible moves happening at the federal level that could have impacts on our special education students because [...] federal funding for special education comes directly from the California Department of Education," said Vilma Serrano, OEA treasurer, and TK teachers.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

OaklandEducation
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us