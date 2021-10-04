58 Robberies, 4 Deaths Mark Another Violent Weekend in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department took to Twitter to announce the city experienced yet another violent weekend.

A total of four people died and 58 robberies were reported, the department said.

In the same tweet, it was stated that 106 homicides were under investigation in contrast to 80 this time last year.

During the week of 9/27-10/3, 4 lives were lost to violence. OPD has investigated 106 homicides, 80 this time last year. There were 41 instances of gunfire. OPD officers recovered 30 firearms 927 YTD. There were 58 robberies.

We must come together as a city to end the violence. pic.twitter.com/9xNaenIj9u — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 4, 2021

The department had police officers dedicated to monitoring illegal sideshow activity and said "violent, disruptive and illegal behavior will not be tolerated."

This weekend, OPD will have dedicated enforcement of illegal sideshow activity.



Violent, disruptive & illegal behavior will not be tolerated.



If you have information about illegal sideshows you can send OPD a tip at our non-emergency email, sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov pic.twitter.com/HsmG6jrUJQ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 2, 2021

A press conference is expected to take place at 3:15 p.m. Monday to address the violence.