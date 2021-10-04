58 Robberies, 4 Deaths Mark Another Violent Weekend in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department took to Twitter to announce the city experienced yet another violent weekend.
A total of four people died and 58 robberies were reported, the department said.
In the same tweet, it was stated that 106 homicides were under investigation in contrast to 80 this time last year.
The department had police officers dedicated to monitoring illegal sideshow activity and said "violent, disruptive and illegal behavior will not be tolerated."
A press conference is expected to take place at 3:15 p.m. Monday to address the violence.