Man dies in Oakland house fire after saving 3 family members

A house fire Christmas morning in East Oakland left a man dead after he helped three family members escape the flames, according to fire officials.

At about 6:15 a.m., Oakland firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Oak Knoll Boulevard in the city's Oak Knoll Golf Links neighborhood on reports of a house fire, officials said.

When crews arrived, they went into fire attack mode and discovered a 37-year-old resident unconscious inside the home, likely overcome by the smoke, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire appeared accidental, fire officials said.

The unidentifed victim was credited by family members with saving his 80-something father, brother and aunt before he succumbed to the smoke, fire officials told NBC Bay Area.