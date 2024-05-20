Oakland police investigating fatal shooting near City Hall

Oakland police on Monday were investigating an early-morning fatal shooting near City Hall.

The shooting occurred just after 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of 14th Street in Oakland's downtown district, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located an unresponsive man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. Paramedics responded and took the victim to an area hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said.

The victim's identity was not released and was pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the OPD's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the Tip Line at 510-238-7950.