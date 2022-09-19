Police Investigate 2 Fatal Shootings in Oakland

Police are investigating two fatal shootings in Oakland Monday night.

Two people died and one was injured in a shooting on the 3100 block of Telegraph Avenue around 7:45 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw two people suffering from gunshot wounds and despite life-saving efforts by the Oakland Fire Department, both of the victims died at the scene, police said.

A third victim self-transported themselves to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are also investigating another shooting that happened in the 2200 block of East 20th Street around 8:30 p.m.

Officers responded to shooting reports and when they arrived at the scene, saw a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the police department at 510-238-3821.