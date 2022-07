The city of Oakland will close areas surrounding Lake Merritt ahead of the Fourth of July holiday beginning Sunday.

According to officials, most of Lakeshore Avenue will be closed through 10 p.m. Sunday and through 6 p.m. Monday.

Police said the closures are for traffic and pedestrian safety.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The police department plans to boost police presence throughout to city to monitor potential fires and sideshows.