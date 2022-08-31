Oakland Police Investigate Crash After Possible Freeway Shooting

Oakland police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting that possibly started on a freeway and resulted in a crash on surface streets, according to the police department.

Officers responded to a crash at 35th and Brookdale avenues, and video from the scene shows the wreckage of a dark colored sedan with at least one bullet hole.

Police believe the gunshot may have occurred on Interstate 580 at Park Avenue.

Police did not immediately confirm details about the victims, but a witness told NBC Bay Area she heard the crash and ran to the wreckage to find a woman driver badly hurt and a child in the car who had been shot.

It's the second freeway shooting in the Bay Area in less than 24 hours. On Tuesday afternoon, an off-duty San Jose police officer's vehicle was shot while he was driving along northbound Highway 101 near Highway 85 in South San Jose. The officer wasn't hurt, but a bullet hole was found in the vehicle's passenger door.