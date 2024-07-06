Oakland

Oakland gas station falls victim to flash mob robbery

By Pete Suratos

One Oakland gas station is dealing with the aftermath when a flash mob robbery took over the store Friday morning.

Close to 70 people swarmed the 76 gas station on Hegenberger Road at 4 a.m. According to the store's owner, there was around $100,000 in losses.

The incident was caught on surveillance video and showed people grabbing what they could.

Some pulled drinks from refrigerators while other gathered stolen goods in boxes. At one point, robbers climbed over the cash register to gather more items.

At the time of the robbery, there were two employees present and were supposedly threatened, per the store owner.

