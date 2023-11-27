Oakland considers Gaza ceasefire resolution

As Israel and Hamas continue a temporary truce to free more hostages, the Oakland City Council is debating a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire.

While everyone can agree that they want the violence to stop, and even though this resolution is symbolic, the conversation centers around what specific language will be included in any resolution.

The disagreement was on display at competing rallies before the meeting began.

One group wants the council to approve the resolution as it currently stands, with a call for the release of all hostages and restoration of critical humanitarian supplies to Gaza.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Another group feels the council needs to include stronger language condemning the attacks by Hamas.

If the resolution is passed it will be sent to Governor Gavin Newsom, President Joe Biden and several local and state leaders to urge them to take immediate action and join the calls for a ceasefire.