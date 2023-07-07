Oakland hiker found dead on remote Northern California peak

A hiker from Oakland was found dead on a remote peak in Modoc County Sunday, according to the Modoc Sheriff's Office.

Ben Kiyoshi Namura-Weingrow, 44, was discovered by a hiker at about 3:20 p.m. on the Eagle Summit Trail in the Modoc County National Forest Wilderness, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Namura-Weingrow was about 1,000 feet below the summit of the southeast side of the mountain. His body was recovered with the help of Cal Fire on Monday.

According to the Modoc Count Sheriff, Namura-Weingrow was said to be an experienced hiker who was familiar with the trail.

The manner and cause of his death has not yet been determined, but foul play is not suspected.