Oakland to clear homeless encampment near Bay Bridge toll plaza

The city of Oakland on Tuesday is expected to clear a homeless encampment near the Bay Bridge toll plaza after an advocates' lawsuit failed to block the sweep.

At least six unhoused residents live in the encampment on Toll Plaza Beach, which is just northwest of the toll plaza. Some live in RVs, and at least one person has lived there for four years.

The city is cleaning out the encampment for public safety reasons. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the president of the San Francisco Boardsailing Association complained that the encampment hindered access to the recreational area.

Oakland officials told the paper that they offered people in the encampment shelter and services. Those people sued to stop the sweep, arguing that the city can’t accommodate their needs given some of them are disabled, living with HIV/AIDS, PTSD and dementia.

Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo supports the sweep. He said he’s fed up with the number of homelesss encampments in his city and the open drug use that accompanies it.

"And we cannot allow that behavior to continue, to occur and feel sorry for everybody," Gallo said. "That’s the bottom line for me. I’m one that grew up on welfare to be able to take care of my family."

A federal judge said the city of Oakland could begin clearing Toll Plaza Beach last Friday, but the city told the Chronicle it waited to better plan for what happens to these people after the sweep.

One of the unhoused residents says they’ll just go somewhere else.

"I know I can't stay here forever," Robbie Simpson said. "But I just want what they all want. I want to be safe."