Oakland Police Investigate Homicide in Chinatown

Oakland police on Wednesday were investigating a homicide in the city's Chinatown neighborhood, according to police.

At about 7:30 a.m., officers and paramedics responded to the 300 block of 10th Street, where they found an unresponsive person with unspecified injuries, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name was was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at 510-238-3821.