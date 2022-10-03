‘Our Boys Were Not to Blame for This': Family of Teens Killed at House Party Speaks Out

The search for multiple shooters who opened fire at a party inside an Oakland Airbnb rental over the weekend continues.

Family members of the victims who were killed are heartbroken and trying to come to terms with the loss of two children, one of which had just celebrated their 17th birthday.

"It just feels like something has been ripped away from you," said Melani Garcia, cousin of the two teen brothers who were killed.

Garcia and her family said they are devastated after 15-year-old Angel and 17-year-old Jayz Soleto-Garcia were shot and killed while attending a birthday party at a home on the Oakland-Emeryville border.

"They were good kids. They were really, really good kids that always tried to help out their family," the cousin said.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting which took place at a rented Airbnb house on Apgar Street.

Police said approximately 30 teens where inside when three people drove up, walked into the home and started shooting.

Garcia said Jayz had called his mom to pick them up just before the shooting.

"When you go to a birthday party regardless if you are six, nine or 15 and 17, you go with the intent of celebrating someone's life," she said, "you don't ever plan for there to be a shooting there."

The shooting is just the latest tragedy in what's been two incredibly violent weeks in the city.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong does not believe this shooting was gang related, but targeted after a conflict that started from conflicts at school.

"This is a community issue that we have to remove guns out of the hands of young people. It is putting our children at risk," chief Armstrong said. "It's a sad reality that back to back weeks we have to talk about tragic injuries to young people."

Both brothers killed in the shooting ere students at Berkeley High School. The school is offering students and staff access to councilors and other on-site support.

"This is really hard to me, for all of us," said Berkeley High mother Enikia Ford Morthel. "Never, ever should a community have to be devastated like this, and we are coming together to heal together."

Airbnb has previously banned rental parties. The company said this unauthorized party was thrown without the consent of the host and have removed the parent who rented the house from the platform.

As family and community members try to heal, police are on the hunt for clues and suspects.

"Our boys were not to blame for this. They were caught at the wrong place, at the wrong time," Garcia said.