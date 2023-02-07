Oakland Housing Plan Rejected

Oakland's blueprint for bringing more affordable housing to the city has been rejected by the state and sent back for revisions.

The buildings and lots around housing advocate Aaron Eckhouse's neighborhood in north Oakland are part of the city's eight-year plan to expand affordable housing across all economic levels.

But last week, the finalized plan, called The Housing Element, fell short of the state's certification requirements.

“I do think we're seeing the state is taking a strict standard, to hold cities accountable,” said Aaron Echhouse, East Bay for Everyone volunteer.

A letter from the Department of Housing and Community Development asked for more details on potential limitations for building on certain sites, and wants to see more transportation, parks, and other investments in areas where affordable housing is set to be built.

“They felt that Oakland had some really strong pieces for affirmatively furthering fair housing by expanding opportunities in high resource neighborhoods, but they wanted to see them do more to expand resources in some more disinvested parts of Oakland,” said Eckhouse.

Oakland's director of the Planning and Building Department said in a statement, "staff are currently reviewing the suggested edits and anticipate being able to resolve all comments."

District 3 Councilmember Carroll Fife agrees.

“We feel like we're in a good position to make those amendments and get it back to state HCD in a timely manner and not have a huge hiccup to the process we're attempting to abide by,” said Fife.

If Oakland fails to get the housing element certified, it risks being penalized by the state.

“The most serious thing is I think the city is also concerned they may lose the pro housing designation which puts them in a more favorable position for state funding,” said Jeff Levin, senior director of policy for East Bay Housing Organizations.

The city of Oakland has until the end of May to get the housing element certified.

City council members said they're confident they'll meet that deadline.