Oakland community buys out ice cream cart following attack on vendor

An East Bay community rallied around an ice cream vendor attacked and robbed at gunpoint in Oakland last month.

Video shows 50-year-old Felipe Ramos pushing his ice cream cart in a crosswalk. That's when three men surround him, push him to the ground and rob him.

Police are still searching for those men but on Sunday, people lined up to buy out his ice cream cart.

The event also featured other vendors who donated their profits to Ramos.

One organizer said it's important to help neighbors in need.

“We wanted to let the community know that he's not alone. And we're here to help him out. So, thankfully he sold out all of his ice cream. So, I'm really happy for him,” Christian Fregoso said.

Organizers say some people even traveled from Los Angeles and Fresno to support Ramos.