Oakland police investigate kidnapping

Oakland police on Wednesday were investigating a kidnapping, the department said.

The kidnapping happened at 8:15 a.m. on the 1000 block of East 15th Street, police said.

The victim was forced into a vehicle by another person, according to police. That person then got in the vehicle and sped away from the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 510-238-7910.