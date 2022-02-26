Oakland Launches Illegal Dumping Surveillance Camera Pilot Program

Oakland is launching a surveillance camera pilot program to help fight illegal dumping the in the city, officials announced Friday.

The city has installed 10 cameras in illegal dumping hot spots, and the footage from the cameras will be used to build cases against illegal dumping offenders who will face fines of up to $1,000 per day.

The City Council unanimously approved the installation of the cameras in January. Oakland Public Works staff will review the video footage, which will then be used as evidence in illegal dumping cases.

Oakland Public Works picked up 7,470 tons with of material illegally dumped in the city during the last fiscal year, officials said.

The department, in addition to managing the camera program, has a team of six civilian Environmental Enforcement Officers that investigates illegal dumping across the city.