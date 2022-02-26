Oakland

Oakland Launches Illegal Dumping Surveillance Camera Pilot Program

By Bay City News

Oakland is launching a surveillance camera pilot program to help fight illegal dumping the in the city, officials announced Friday.

The city has installed 10 cameras in illegal dumping hot spots, and the footage from the cameras will be used to build cases against illegal dumping offenders who will face fines of up to $1,000 per day.

The City Council unanimously approved the installation of the cameras in January. Oakland Public Works staff will review the video footage, which will then be used as evidence in illegal dumping cases.

Oakland Feb 25

Oakland to Observe Oscar Grant Day on Sunday

coronavirus 19 hours ago

Oakland's Ultimate Family Reunion: Fifth Annual Black Joy Parade Offers Something for Everyone

Oakland Public Works picked up 7,470 tons with of material illegally dumped in the city during the last fiscal year, officials said.

The department, in addition to managing the camera program, has a team of six civilian Environmental Enforcement Officers that investigates illegal dumping across the city.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us