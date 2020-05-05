Oakland Launches Operation HomeBase to Help Unhoused Residents During Pandemic

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf held a press conference Tuesday where she announced a new project to help unhoused residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Operation HomeBase is an isolation trailer program that will use 67 trailers donated by the state of California to help homeless and medically vulnerable people from East Oakland.

#Oakland Mayor @LibbySchaaf says these trailers will be resources to help the homeless, even after #coronavirus pandemic is behind us. The city will start moving people in tomorrow. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Ezjv50hNDu — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) May 5, 2020

Mayor Schaaf specified the trailers are not for people who tested positive for coronavirus, but rather for people that are vulnerable to it and need pre-emptive isolation to avoid COVID-19 contraction.

We’re launching Operation HomeBase, an isolation trailer program for unsheltered residents vulnerable to #COVID19 https://t.co/XC5r3MGpQ7 — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) May 5, 2020

The program will provide running water and sewer service, as well as three meals a day.