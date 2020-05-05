Oakland

Oakland Launches Operation HomeBase to Help Unhoused Residents During Pandemic

By Elizabeth Campos

Melissa Colorado

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf addresses the media on Operation HomeBase, a new trailer program to house vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic. (May 5, 2020)

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf held a press conference Tuesday where she announced a new project to help unhoused residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Operation HomeBase is an isolation trailer program that will use 67 trailers donated by the state of California to help homeless and medically vulnerable people from East Oakland.

Mayor Schaaf specified the trailers are not for people who tested positive for coronavirus, but rather for people that are vulnerable to it and need pre-emptive isolation to avoid COVID-19 contraction.

The program will provide running water and sewer service, as well as three meals a day.

