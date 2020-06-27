Oakland LGBTQ Community Center Vandalized

The Oakland LGBTQ Community Center on Lakeshore Avenue was vandalized Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post.

"Dear community it is with much sadness that we report that out Center was vandalized this morning," the center posted on Facebook with a picture showing damage to the door and windows of the building.

In a different post, the suspect is described as "a young skinny white male," according to witnesses.

"We are clear that this was a hate crime that could have caused us to be targeted because we are Black and because we are LGBTQ," said Joe Hawkins, CEO and Co-founder of the community center.

Hawkins explained that to help the center after Saturday morning's attack, people can call Oakland Police Department, the Mayor's office and also provided a link where donations are being accepted.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf addressed the incident on Twitter and said the attack was "shameful" and "heartbreaking."

This weekend is Pride weekend in the Bay Area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.