Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council holds third annual Lunar New Year parade

The Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council held its third annual Lunar New Year parade on Saturday.

Community members, business owners and elected officials made their way to the East Bay to witness the parade and experience cultural performances. Organizers said the community's support makes a difference for the growing event.

"Business from three years ago improved 20%. But is that good enough? No, because we’re talking about living wages, we’re talking about living income," said Stewart Chen of the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council.

From Wilma Chan Park, floats and participants headed down Ninth Street to celebrate the Year of the Snake 2025.

Organizers said a cultural grant had been given in the past to help put on the parade, but due to the city's budget issues, it didn't happen this time around. Even with groups pitching in, organizers said they needed more.

"San Leandro Hyundai decided to pick up the tab. They are our title sponsor," Chen said.

In its inaugural year, the parade spanned about four blocks and has since grown to span nine blocks. Organizers said they expected upwards of 700 participants this year.

Lauren Abrahamson of San Ramon said the event provided her with a way to check out something new/

I worked in Oakland for a long time so we just came to see the parade," she said.