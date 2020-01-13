Oakland Man Arrested for 2 Convenience Store Burglaries

A Oakland man was arrested in connection with a pair of burglaries at convenience stores in Pittsburg in September, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Gregory Scott, is alleged to have burglarized the stores in quick succession and in similar fashion, police said.

After police gathered evidence, including DNA, from both crime scenes and received a few tips from people that had knowledge of the case, Scott was identified as the primary suspect.

A warrant was issued for Scott's arrest, police said. He was taken into the custody with the help of the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service in Oakland. Neither the date of his arrest nor his age was provided.

Police said Scott will be taken to the Martinez Detention Facility on two counts of commercial burglary.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call Pittsburg police at (925) 252-4875.