8 Mayoral Candidates Promise to Reshape Oakland

Mayoral candidates got the chance to convince a captive audience that they can help reshape Oakland with public safety at the top of their priorities list.

Eight candidates showed up Tuesday for a debate hosted by the Center for Elders’ at Laney College as current mayor, Libby Schaaf is termed out.

This debate comes one day after Oakland is reeling from a 13-year-old shot and wounded by another juvenile, and days after elders in Asian communities are being attacked and killed.

Troubling times for people in the audience looking for someone to lead the city.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I want to hear plans and strategies versus what I can hear just talking to my neighbor,” said Oakland resident Kimm Blackwell.

Candidates who are current city council members threw out strategies when it comes to stopping the bloodshed in Oakland.

“We have to demonstrate more than a 30% solve rate for violent crimes,” said councilmember Loren Taylor. “That requires civilian staff and sworn officers to help do that and the technology necessary to extend their officers.”

Allyssa VIctory, the candidate who almost didn’t make it on the ballot because of a city communication error, said public safety should be reimagined.

“That we make common sense changes that we take non-criminal tasks like special permitting away from our police department so they can focus on investigation,” she said.

The winner of this Oakland mayor’s race will be taking on an embattled city.

They have a little over two months to convince Oakland residents to vote for them.