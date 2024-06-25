Oakland mayor's communications chief resigns in wake of FBI search

The communications director for Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has resigned, the mayor's office confirmed Tuesday, a day after the mayor broke her silence and maintained her innocence regarding an FBI search at her home last week.

Francis Zamora resigned Monday, releasing the following statement.

"I resigned my position as Chief of Communications. I thank my colleagues for their professionalism and dedication. It was an honor to serve the City of Oakland beside them," the statement said.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao broke her silence Monday during her first public appearance since the FBI searched her home last Thursday.

Zamora's resignation follows the departure of Thao's attorney Tony Brass, also on Monday. Brass said he was not aware of Monday's news conference, but he says it was not the reason why he is no longer representing Thao.

"She received my request very cordially and thanked me for my work," Brass said.

The mayor's office said she obtained new counsel over the weekend.

Last Thursday, FBI agents carried boxes out of the home Thao shares with her son and partner. Agents also searched two homes owned by members of the politically influential Duong family that owns the recycling company Cal Waste Solutions.

During Monday's news conference, Thao got emotional when addressing the search.

"I want to be crystal clear: I have done nothing wrong," Thao said. "I can tell you with confidence that this investigation is not about me. I have not been charged with a crime, and I am confident that I will not be charged with a crime because I am innocent."

Pati Navalta will temporarily serve as Zamora's replacement until a permanent communications director is found, the mayor's office said.