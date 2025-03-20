Oakland police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Samya Martin was last seen Wednesday at about 12:25 p.m. in the 500 block of 105th Avenue.

She was wearing a green pullover sweater, blue jeans and brown slides.

Martin is Black, 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 185 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.