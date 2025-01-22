Oakland

Oakland police seek help finding missing 15-year-old girl

By Bay City News

Lauren “Eunice” Byias
Oakland PD

Oakland police are asking for public help to find a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Friday night.

Lauren "Eunice" Byias was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard walking towards BART MacArthur Station. Police said she was wearing a white jogger suit and tennis shoes.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

She is described as a Black female with medium complexion. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Byias is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us