Oakland police seek help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Oakland police are asking for public help to find a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Friday night.

Lauren "Eunice" Byias was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard walking towards BART MacArthur Station. Police said she was wearing a white jogger suit and tennis shoes.

She is described as a Black female with medium complexion. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Byias is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.