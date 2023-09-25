Oakland

Oakland police seek help finding 2 missing teenagers

Police haven't said if the two missing persons cases are connected

By NBC Bay Area staff

Roxana Ramirez Jimenez and Joseph Eisner-Gordon.
Oakland Police Department

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing teenagers.

Roxana Ramirez Jimenez was last seen on Sept. 20 just after 8:30 a.m. on the 4300 block of Broadway, police said. She was wearing a green hoodie, green pants and dark shoes.

She is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Her family told police that she is in good physical and mental condition.

The other missing teen, 17-year-old Joseph Eisner-Gordon, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 walking west along the 700 block of East 11th Street, according to police. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black T-shirt and black sweatpants.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

His family told police that he is in good physical condition.

Police haven't said if the two cases are connected.

Anyone with information about the teenagers' whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.

