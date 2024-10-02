Mother and 5-year-old son found safe, Oakland police say

A mother and her 5-year-old son who were missing for more than a week have been found safe, according to Oakland police.
On Wednesday, police sent out an alert about the missing pair, Mikala King and her son King Scott, and said they were last seen on Sept. 24 somewhere in Oakland.
On Thursday morning, police said they were both safely located but did not provide any further details.
