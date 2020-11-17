coronavirus

Oakland Museum Postpones Reopening Plans

The OMCA had plans of reopening to the public on Nov. 27

By Bay City News

The Oakland Museum of California announced Tuesday it will postpone its reopening plans, scheduled for later this month, after Alameda County was moved to the state's most-restrictive coronavirus pandemic reopening tier.

The OMCA announced last week that it would reopen Nov. 27 with three consecutive days of free public access after being closed since March, when the Bay Area began locking down because of the pandemic.

However, after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state would move more than two dozen counties into the most-restrictive "purple tier," including Alameda County, the museum said it would remain closed indefinitely.

Counties in the purple tier are also explicitly prevented from reopening indoor museums.

Museum executives plan to continue monitoring local and state health guidelines to ensure visitors and staff are able to return to the museum safely when it does reopen.

