Oakland Police Officer Injured by Suspect Trying to Flee Scene

By NBC Bay Area staff

An Oakland police officer was injured by a suspect fleeing a scene Sunday morning, the police department confirmed.

The incident happened when police received a call of an unresponsive person in the driver seat of a car on the 5200 block of Wentworth Avenue. Upon arrival to the scene, the unresponsive person woke up and while officer were trying to detain the suspect for investigation, the person accelerated away and struck one of the officers.

The officer was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, but is in stable condition.

No further information has been released on the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

