Oakland police officer, suspect shot in gunbattle

An Oakland officer was shot in a gunfight that also injured a suspect early Monday morning in the city's downtown area, according to authorities.
The shootout reportedly occurred just before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the area of 85th Avenue in the city's Woodland neighborhood, west of International Boulevard.
Police closed off 85th Avenue from G Street to East Street and G Street from 85th Avenue to 86th Avenue while they investigated.
No other details were immediately available.
