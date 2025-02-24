Oakland

Oakland police officer, suspect shot in gunbattle

By Bay City News

An Oakland officer was shot in a gunfight that also injured a suspect early Monday morning in the city's downtown area, according to authorities.

The shootout reportedly occurred just before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the area of 85th Avenue in the city's Woodland neighborhood, west of International Boulevard.

Police closed off 85th Avenue from G Street to East Street and G Street from 85th Avenue to 86th Avenue while they investigated.

No other details were immediately available.

