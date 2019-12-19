Oakland

Oakland Ohlone College Student Honored for Actions in Fatal Stabbing

By Bay City News

An Ohlone College nursing student was honored by BART officials Thursday for her actions in a stabbing on BART in Hayward last month.

Sophia Humphrey, 22, saw the Nov. 19 attack, texted police to alert them that help was needed and then left her wheelchair to apply pressure to the victim's neck.

She stayed with the victim until medics arrived, held him, talked to him and prayed for him, BART officials said.

Unfortunately, Oliver "Tyrone" Williams, 49, died on the train, shortly after medics arrived.

BART officials said Humphrey did all she could to save Williams's

life.

"She had no fear when this incident happened," BART Board member Liz Ames said. Ames represents the South Hayward station where the train stopped after the stabbing.

"What an honor it is to know she was there and he (Williams) did not die alone ... she is a compassionate hero," Ames added.

Humphrey said to board members Thursday, "I know God gave me what I needed in the moment and I hope if others find themselves in a situation where they can help, that they would help."

A suspect in the death of Williams was arrested on the day of the attack.

