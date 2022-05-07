Oakland

Oakland PD Tows 60 Vehicles During Early Friday Morning Illegal Sideshow

By Bay City News

Sixty vehicles were towed away from an illegal sideshow in Oakland late Thursday evening and early Friday morning, the latest example from the police department that participation in such activity will not be tolerated in the Bay Area's third-largest city.

When it was all over, police officers made two arrests, cited 17 others and recovered a firearm.

Oakland police spokesperson Paul Chambers said Friday afternoon that its police helicopter spotted hundreds of vehicles driving along Interstate 580 Thursday evening. Chambers added once the caravan arrived in Oakland, there were at least 350 vehicles ready to participate in an illegal sideshow.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chambers said participants unsuccessfully attempted to take over intersections along Telegraph Avenue before moving on to the intersection of 20th Street and Broadway. That is where some of the crowd threw fireworks and bottles at Oakland police officers.

From there, participants traveled to the intersection of 29th Avenue International Boulevard, where they took over the intersection. Shortly after, officers were able to contain the participants and towed their vehicles.

As the weekend approaches, Chambers said officers will be dedicated to illegal sideshow activity, adding they will be accompanied by regional law enforcement partners to deter and take enforcement actions.

Local

Oakland 20 mins ago

Community Coalition Expands Vision for Closing Digital Divide in Oakland

San Francisco 42 mins ago

SF Launches Program to Connect People With Mental Health Disorders to Services Available

Anyone with information about illegal sideshows is asked to call the Oakland Police Department at (510) 777-3333, or send a tip to sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oaklandsideshow
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us