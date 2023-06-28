Oakland police seek help identifying person of interest in deadly hit-and-run

Oakland police released images Tuesday of a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred June 16.

Santu Maya, a 58-year-old Oakland woman, was hit by a car about 7 p.m. as she walked in a crosswalk near Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue, according a news release Tuesday from police. She suffered severe head injuries and died shortly afterward at a local hospital.

The vehicle fled the scene without providing required information, said police, who described the suspect's vehicle as a black Mercedes Benz E-350, possibly 2010-2013, with tinted windows and stock rims. The rear license plate -- 5AUT731 -- may have been removed since the collision.

OPD is releasing these pictures and asking for the community’s assistance in identifying, and/or locating, the above individual and vehicle, wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision.



More in link:https://t.co/Ra6EWwVmJo pic.twitter.com/Yo4ctIjsFz — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 27, 2023

Police released three photographs captured by surveillance cameras of the man they describe as a person of interest.

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.