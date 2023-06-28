Oakland

Oakland police seek help identifying person of interest in deadly hit-and-run

By Bay City News

Person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run collision in Oakland.
Oakland Police Department via Bay City News

Oakland police released images Tuesday of a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred June 16.

Santu Maya, a 58-year-old Oakland woman, was hit by a car about 7 p.m. as she walked in a crosswalk near Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue, according a news release Tuesday from police. She suffered severe head injuries and died shortly afterward at a local hospital.

The vehicle fled the scene without providing required information, said police, who described the suspect's vehicle as a black Mercedes Benz E-350, possibly 2010-2013, with tinted windows and stock rims. The rear license plate -- 5AUT731 -- may have been removed since the collision.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police released three photographs captured by surveillance cameras of the man they describe as a person of interest.

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

Oakland Jun 26

Police report uptick of ATM robberies in Oakland

Oakland Jun 26

Police investigating armed robbery at Oakland doughnut shop

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

OaklandCrime and Courts
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us