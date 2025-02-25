Oakland

Man taken to hospital after police shooting in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police activity in Oakland.
NBC Bay Area

Authorities are investigating a police shooting that happened in Oakland Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of 90th Avenue.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

According to Oakland police, witnesses reported seeing a man pointing a gun at community members in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the armed suspect. Oakland police said their officers attempted to detain the man, who then pointed the gun at them.

OPD added that shots were fired and the suspect ran from the area. Officers later found the man at a second location, where more shots were fired.

Oakland police said they were able to take the suspect into custody. He was transported to nearby hospital with minor injuries.

In accordance with the department's policy, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, Oakland police said.

Local

Hillsborough 1 hour ago

Police continue to search for suspect after Hillsborough officer shot

California 46 mins ago

More than 900 Californians have died from the flu this season

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us