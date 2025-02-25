Man taken to hospital after police shooting in Oakland

Authorities are investigating a police shooting that happened in Oakland Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of 90th Avenue.

According to Oakland police, witnesses reported seeing a man pointing a gun at community members in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the armed suspect. Oakland police said their officers attempted to detain the man, who then pointed the gun at them.

OPD added that shots were fired and the suspect ran from the area. Officers later found the man at a second location, where more shots were fired.

Oakland police said they were able to take the suspect into custody. He was transported to nearby hospital with minor injuries.

In accordance with the department's policy, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, Oakland police said.

