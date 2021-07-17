Oakland Police Bust Illegal Casino, Recover Assault Riffles, Drugs, Gaming Machines

Tips from the community led Oakland police to a suspected illegal casino, where officers recovered items including two assault rifles, $76,000 worth of narcotics and 18 illegal casino gaming machines, police said Friday.

Officers executed a search warrant at the establishment in the 1400 block of 14th Avenue, taking one person into custody and recovering eight firearms, 30 high capacity magazines, methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, 60 bottles of promethazine, about $21,000 in cash and 18 gaming machines Thursday, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Complaints from the community led to the bust, according to police.

"For more than a year our community did exactly what we've asked," Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said in a statement. "They partnered with OPD on an issue that has plagued this community with narcotics, human trafficking, and illegal gambling.

This investigation highlights the success when the community partners with our officers."

The department is continuing to investigate the suspected casino, police said.