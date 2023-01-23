Oakland Police Chief, on Administrative Leave, Requests Reinstatement

Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday requested to be reinstated immediately after being placed on administrative leave last week.

Armstrong was put on administrative leave following a report released last Wednesday detailing allegations of police misconduct in the police department.

"I deserve to be reinstated as chief of police immediately by the city of Oakland," Armstrong said. "It's a matter of justice, it's a matter of due process, and it's a matter of fairness. It's also an issue of justice and fairness for the people and community of Oakland to have me at the helm of the police department to protect public safety and provide leadership and stability for the Oakland Police Department. I want the public to know that I followed all policies, protocols and procedures in the two incidents that are detailed in the recently released summary report."

Chief Armstrong talks address the federal monitoring of OPD that is set to expire soon. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/MZd2fXJsFQ — Velena Jones (@velenajones) January 23, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Bay City News contributed to this report.